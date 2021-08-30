Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Down 48% Over Last 7 Days

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 48% against the dollar. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $156,502.55 and approximately $235.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

