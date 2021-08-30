OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of OMRNY opened at $93.01 on Monday. OMRON has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.77.
OMRON Company Profile
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.
