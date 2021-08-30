OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OMRNY opened at $93.01 on Monday. OMRON has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in OMRON were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

