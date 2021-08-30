OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$3.47 Average PT from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGC. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.25 and set an “ouperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

TSE OGC opened at C$2.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.32. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -25.16.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

