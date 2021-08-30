Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $153.96 million and $28.00 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.