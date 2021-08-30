O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA stock opened at $159.88 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. Research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

