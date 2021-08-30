O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Cintas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $22,322,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.6% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $391.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.72. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $307.65 and a 52-week high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

