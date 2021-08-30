O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,958,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $225.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

