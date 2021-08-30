O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 128 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 16.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $10,315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX stock opened at $225.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.65.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.71.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.