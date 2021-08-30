O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $183.86 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $204.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,721,982.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

