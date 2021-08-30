O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANT. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,575,000 after acquiring an additional 220,671 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,324,000 after purchasing an additional 138,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ManTech International in the first quarter worth about $10,051,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 108.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,113,000 after buying an additional 114,342 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ManTech International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 463,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 112,289 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $79.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.07. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,982 shares of company stock worth $2,766,584. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MANT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

