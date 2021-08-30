O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 27,511.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 811,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,387,000 after buying an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in CDK Global by 1,539.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after buying an additional 694,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CDK Global by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,555,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,105,000 after buying an additional 472,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 64.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,106,000 after buying an additional 472,120 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDK. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.