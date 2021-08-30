O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $203.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $208.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

