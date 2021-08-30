O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $83.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.61. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

