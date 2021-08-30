O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after buying an additional 272,796 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Garmin by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1,940.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 67.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 436,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,504,000 after buying an additional 175,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth about $21,755,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,738 shares of company stock valued at $21,759,207. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

Garmin stock opened at $175.86 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $176.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.05. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

