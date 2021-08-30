O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 862 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF opened at $163.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.17. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $124.90 and a twelve month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 227.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JJSF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.