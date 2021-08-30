O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 112 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 46.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 429,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 136,448 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,549,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,545,000 after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

NYSE:ROK opened at $321.66 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $322.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

