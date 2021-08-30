O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of FirstCash worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in FirstCash by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter worth $214,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCFS. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $85.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.83. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

