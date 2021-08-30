Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Up 41.4% in August

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the July 29th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 776,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 584,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 342,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 154,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JRI stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

