Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Down 50.3% in August

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the July 29th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,571. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 42.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

