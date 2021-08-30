Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Down 50.3% in August

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the July 29th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ QQQX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,571. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $30.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
