Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $119,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of JDD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 55,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,262. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

