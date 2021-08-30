Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$5.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $61.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.25.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

