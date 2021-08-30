Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Novartis by 16.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $91.65. 1,551,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $205.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

