Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH opened at $26.16 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

