Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend by 60.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

NRIM traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $41.38. 293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $256.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson bought 650 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,811.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,809.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,723 shares of company stock valued at $114,992. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Northrim BanCorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.