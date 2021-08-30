Northeast Investment Management Sells 636 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,933 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 741.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $193,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.89 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

