Northeast Investment Management Invests $216,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 174,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $14,325,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,663,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $462,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.14.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $807.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $744.46. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $811.33. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

