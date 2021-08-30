Northeast Investment Management Buys 2,200 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $49.81 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $204.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

