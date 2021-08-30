Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sets New 12-Month High at $236.95

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $236.95 and last traded at $236.49, with a volume of 742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.75.

Get Nordson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.79. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nordson by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,705 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 11.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after acquiring an additional 173,820 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 90.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.