Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nielsen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Nielsen by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 0.6% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 765,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter worth about $1,625,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLSN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 99,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,654. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

