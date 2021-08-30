Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the July 29th total of 225,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $28.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Nidec had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

About Nidec

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.