Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Nickel Mines’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52.

In other Nickel Mines news, insider Weifeng Huang purchased 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$481,440.00 ($343,885.71).

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

