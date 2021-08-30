NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Receives $6.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 729,853 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,417,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 340.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 419,034 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.57. 977,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

