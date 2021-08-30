New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,298 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of FOX worth $14,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $69,809,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 28.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,235,000 after purchasing an additional 850,494 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,925.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 795,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after purchasing an additional 769,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,658,000 after purchasing an additional 737,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

FOXA stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.97%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

