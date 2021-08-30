New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Whirlpool worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 636.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $225.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $164.06 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.84.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

