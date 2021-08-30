New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.59 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,148 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $15,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.1% during the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,102,000 after buying an additional 585,975 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after buying an additional 1,147,627 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 24.9% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the second quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 228,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PDD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $94.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.