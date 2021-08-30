New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.66 Million Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 36,694 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.40% of Kirby worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kirby by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX opened at $55.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. G.Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,560. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

