New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.91 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,096 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $13,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $69,632,000. Boston Partners grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,690 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 238.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,296,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,659 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,877,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $25.62 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.