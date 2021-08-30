New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.59 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,025 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Annaly Capital Management worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 307,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.67.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

