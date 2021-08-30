New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,807 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,980 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $14,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 887.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $103.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.87.

BAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

