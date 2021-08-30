New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Up 7%

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 1,519,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 40,777,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DBS Vickers cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,083.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.