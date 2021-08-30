New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,317 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 246.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. DBS Vickers cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

