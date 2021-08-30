NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 31.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

NetEase stock opened at $92.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. CLSA reduced their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

