NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $87.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $87.06 on Thursday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.