NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $85.00 at Wedbush

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.