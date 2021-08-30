Needham & Company LLC Raises Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $111.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 2.97. Domo has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.63.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

