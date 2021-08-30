NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NCR by 3,242.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 23,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,317. NCR has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.76.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.