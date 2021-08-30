nCino (NCNO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $62.05 on Monday. nCino has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.82.

NCNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.16.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $906,983.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,355,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,775.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

