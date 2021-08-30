Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) vs. General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Financial Review

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and General Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $118.88 million 0.86 -$1.64 million N/A N/A General Cannabis $7.12 million 4.37 -$7.68 million N/A N/A

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Natural Alternatives International and General Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 5.68% 13.20% 7.80% General Cannabis -102.94% -825.51% -71.77%

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats General Cannabis on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Patent and Trademark Licensing segment includes royalty income from its license and supply agreements associated with the sale and use of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About General Cannabis

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

