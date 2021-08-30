National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$99.00 Price Target at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$104.50.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$99.32 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$62.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.16. The firm has a market cap of C$33.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.4928957 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

