Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Grows Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for 0.8% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 0.05% of Sun Life Financial worth $16,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 364,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,439,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.76. 15,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.